Need help with unpaid rent or utilities?

The CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program provides financial assistance for rent and utilities to income-eligible California renters and their landlords who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance.

Depending on the address of your rental property, you may be eligible for a local program. Click Apply Now to determine which program is right for you.

Have you already started an application? Click here to continue or refer to the email you received when you started your application.

Questions?

For additional information, including eligibility and application help, call our CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at 833-430-2122.

If you need assistance in another language, or to get help to see if you’re eligible, help you fill out an application, or upload required paperwork, schedule an appointment with an organization near you by calling 833-687-0967.

For more details about the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program, visit Program Overview.